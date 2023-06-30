Dear Amy: I'm halfway through a two-week visit with my 89-year-old mom, and my stress level is through the roof.

I know that her life isn't easy because of numerous health issues, including memory and vision loss. On the other hand, and my siblings would all agree, she makes everything so much harder than it has to be, for herself and for everyone around her.

The criticisms, complaints, put-downs, demands and need to control everything makes it so hard to find the patience and compassion I should have. It doesn't take very long with her before I'm stressed out and frustrated.

And I hate myself for it. I can hear the whine of an unhappy child in the grumbling of the adult I'm supposed to be, and by nightfall it's not just one day's worth of issues I'm trying to let go of, but decades of conflict, misunderstandings and bad behavior on both our parts.

She's 89. She's sick. She's alone. She's struggling to cope. She's my mom. Why can't I be more tolerant?

Amy says: Because providing care for an ill and challenging parent is a huge and heartbreaking experience.

This is one reason that qualified, experienced and reliable professional caregivers are worth their weight in gold. Caregivers outside the family are not triggered by a lifetime of memories of their client.

I hope that you and your siblings can support one another through this time. Sharing, venting and comparing notes will help you all to provide your mother with the compassionate care that she needs.

You also might benefit from reading "The Conscious Caregiver: A Mindful Approach to Caring for Your Loved One Without Losing Yourself," by Linda Abbit (2017, Adams Media).

Hurtful comments

Dear Amy: I am a single woman in my mid-30s. I've grown increasingly sad and frustrated not to have a husband and family at this point. However, I am trying hard to make the best of my life right now.

My problem is this: I often contend with remarks from married or engaged coworkers along the lines of I am "able to do more with work" because I "don't have to get home for anyone" and I'm "lucky to live alone."

These are remarks from men and women. I am hurt by these comments, and sometimes I become angry, but I bite my tongue because I don't want to blow up or say something unkind.

How can I respond when people say these things to me, while making it clear that their comments are insensitive and unwelcome?

Amy says: I agree that these comments, while likely tossed off without thinking, are inappropriate in the workplace.

You could rehearse a version of, "I think it would be great at work if we didn't voice our assumptions about each other's personal lives."

