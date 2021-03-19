Dear Readers: Every year I step away to work on other projects. I hope you enjoy these "Best Of" columns. I'll be back with fresh columns this week.

Dear Amy: My brother is getting married outdoors and has invited his friends to bring their dogs. His own dog, a coyote-pit bull mix, will be part of the ceremony.

My 4-year-old, who is also part of the ceremony, is frightened of dogs. I am sure this is partly my own doing; I am afraid of big dogs, and his dog scares me.

I don't want my kids to be afraid of dogs, yet I am afraid of them and I am sure the dogs can sense that. How should I handle this?

Amy says: I shared your letter with Julie Klam, author of "Love at First Bark: How Saving a Dog Can Sometimes Help You Save Yourself." She reports that, as a child, she was bitten by a dog, but she has overcome her fears and now has three dogs ­— and an 8-year-old child.

Klam says, "Find a friend or relative with a small, low-key dog (not a puppy, they're too hyper) and arrange to go and visit a few times. Take it super slow. I've had kids who are afraid come to meet my dogs and they are really anxious at first, but then, when the dogs are calm and aren't jumpy, they feel a little braver and sometimes may even pet them. When kids get through it, they feel so proud of themselves."

The more successful encounters you have with dogs, the easier this will be. (Be sure to coach your children to never touch a dog without an owner's permission.)

If the child is not able to handle it at this point, she/he should be excused from the wedding party; realistically, you have no way of knowing how all of these canine guests will interact. (November 2011)

Dear Amy: My son lives two houses away. He has two big dogs that are in our front yard all the time.

We have small dogs that stay in the house. When my son's dogs are in our yard, our dogs start barking and leaping at the windows. I hate to tell my son to keep his dogs inside or turn him in. There is a leash law, but they don't enforce it.

The barking is driving me crazy, and the leaping is destructive to my windows, the curtains and to me. What do I do?

Amy says: Your son is violating the local leash law, the unspoken law between neighbors and — hello — the most important law of all, which is to be nice to your mother. You should tell your son that this is driving you and your dogs crazy. Ask him to respect the neighborhood and keep his dogs contained or on a leash. If his dogs are loose they could also damage neighborhood property, injure people or other pets, or get hit by a car. But you don't have to point out any of this. You just have to ask him to please keep the dogs confined on his property. (November 2011)

