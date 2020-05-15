Dear Amy: About a month ago, at the start of the pandemic restrictions in our area, I was talking with my brother by phone and he voiced concern that my husband's work might expose our mother to the COVID virus.

She lives close by, and we visit one another quite often. My husband, although an essential worker, has little to no contact with others while he works. He always showers and puts his clothes in the laundry whenever he gets home, before he greets me or the children.

My brother, believing that these efforts weren't enough, proceeded to shout at me, accusing me of everything from not caring about our mom's health to not listening to him. My husband and kids were in the next room, so I told him I would talk to him when he calmed down, and then hung up.

For the next three days he sent aggressive and threatening texts and e-mails; eventually I blocked his number.

My mother says "this is just how he communicates." She wants me to let it go.

I'm fine with letting it go, but that doesn't mean I want to continue to communicate with him. This is not the first time he has done this.

When it comes to future family events, how should I handle interactions with him?

Amy says: Hopefully, you will — we all will — have family events in the future.

The law of natural consequences states that the natural reaction to being berated is to avoid the person who is berating you. If your brother has reasonable concerns to share, he should find a reasonable way to express them.

Do not involve your mother. He is her son, and she will defend his behavior in order to try to resolve this conflict between her children.

In the future, approach every contact with your brother as an opportunity for a fresh start. If he can't move forward, and chooses to try to re-litigate this issue with you at every turn, then you will know that he is simply not ready, or able, to start over.

Worker cashing out

Dear Amy: I'm a small-business owner and have around 10 employees.

During the COVID shutdown I am continuing to pay my employees their full salary. Some are at home, while some are able to work safely, strictly following state guidelines for this industry.

One employee is agitating to be fired. This person is eager to receive unemployment benefits, believing, I suppose, that I would rehire them when the benefits run out.

I am not judging anyone for taking government money, but I am disgusted by this individual who is gainfully employed but who basically wants things both ways.

I have now heard a rumor that the employee went ahead and applied for unemployment — despite still being employed and paid by me.

Now we are in a standoff, with me refusing to fire the employee, and the employee refusing to work and refusing to quit (because then they wouldn't be eligible for unemployment benefits).

What's your take on this?

Amy says: It seems to me that if the employee is cashing paychecks AND unemployment checks, this would be grounds for termination "for cause," which would then disqualify them from receiving unemployment.

This is from an article in the National Law Review: "That employer must consider whether the employee's refusal to work is reasonable in light of the measures taken to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 in the workplace, whether the employee has a covered disability that must be accommodated, and whether the employee is entitled to leave under multiple layers of leave laws. This is a complicated analysis, and employers are well-advised to involve employment counsel to assist them at the outset."

