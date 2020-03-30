Dear Readers: Because of syndication, this column was written in advance and does not reflect the latest about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dear Amy: For years before my dad died, he repeatedly told his four adult kids that he would leave his (small, rundown) family home to Brother 1.

Sister and I agreed with him, as this brother had need of it (low-income, with children) and the rest of us didn't.

Brother 2 was livid and hasn't spoken to us for three years. (By the way, he is wealthy — owns a boat, enjoys multiple vacations, has a $20,000 racing bike — and had no need for the home.)

Now Brother 1 (who's in the house) has a seriously ill newborn. I flew home from Europe, and sister traveled across the country to be there.

We did school runs, grocery shopping, etc., to allow my brother and his wife to spend time in the hospital. (The baby is still in the hospital, but is getting better.) Brother 2, who lives 15 minutes away, did nothing. He sent a short text when my brother told him about this health crisis, but no phone call, no offer to help — nothing!

I respect Brother 2's wishes, and I try not to judge. Maybe there were issues between my dad and him that I know nothing about. Yet I am astonished that even a gravely ill newborn baby didn't elicit a different response.

Now I am starting to judge him. I think that he's a jerk and not worth a moment's further thought. But I don't like having something akin to hate on my heart. Am I missing a way forward here?

Amy says: One way forward would be to reach out in a more proactive way, where you would be hopeful of receiving some clarity, while remaining realistic about a murky outcome.

You could send an open-ended communication: "Hey, I'm in town with Graham and his family. Their little newborn is still in the hospital. Can we talk while I'm here?"

Your brother will either not respond, or he will wait until just before you leave and then give you a brief, noncommittal response. Then you can ask, "Are you OK? Is there something going on?"

He may respond to these nonjudgmental queries in a way that gives you more to go on. When people withdraw and don't explain why, it is tempting — and easiest — to jump to the harshest conclusion. You can certainly write off your brother as a selfish jerk, but you might as well try to connect, first.

Friends? No thanks

Dear Amy: A former co-worker has moved into my area and wants to have a friendly relationship with my husband and me.

We had lunch once and my husband and I were uncomfortable with the conversation.

Politically, this person is very conservative and vocal. We are not.

We have had no contact for months until yesterday when I received an e-mail saying they would like to get together. How can I tactfully decline and not hurt their feelings?

Amy says: They are not issuing a specific invitation or even asking a question, but basically putting out a vague feeler.

If you don't want to forge a relationship, you can start the distancing process by not replying to this e-mail quickly. Wait a few days and then respond with a noncommittal, "I'm so happy spring has finally sprung! I hope you're doing well."

If they issue a specific invitation, respond by saying, "I'm sorry, but I don't think that would work. I wish you all the best, but we don't seem to have much in common to build a friendship upon."

