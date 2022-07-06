Dear Amy: Six months ago, my fiancée and I split up after 13 years together. The cause was my emotional cheating. I know what I did was wrong, and I've taken full responsibility for my actions.

For obvious reasons, she has lost all trust in me, which I completely understand. I love her, we have two children together, and I wish for nothing more than to work things out and move forward with our life together.

This is the second time we've split up. I've noticed that when things get tough, I throw chaos into our relationship and tend to drift away.

When I violated her trust, I was in a dark place emotionally. I was depressed and unhappy. I didn't like the route our relationship was taking. We lacked communication (on both our parts — but more from me).

We barely made any time to spend together, and when we did, it would be with the kids or a group of friends. We almost never made time just for us.

Can we bounce back from this? She says that things won't be the same. She has said she is still in love with me. She wants to be with me, but she needs time and space and doesn't know how she can trust me again.

What should I do?

Amy says: You demonstrate impressive insight into what you believe is the root cause of your behavior.

Despite your insight, your behavior reflects an immature response to the stress in your life. Children lash out and then blame their behavior on their feelings. Adults are supposed to take their insights and actually do something differently in order to have a different outcome next time.

You "throw chaos" into your relationship and then disappear. You need to imagine what this is like for your family. Your children are being taught that they can't count on you.

You can rebuild your relationship and help repair your family's life, as long as you are willing to put in the work.

Counseling would be helpful. I also suggest that you start the process of dating the mother of your children. You should start the process of trying to reconnect.

You and your partner might benefit from sharing, "9 Steps to Heal Your Resentment and Reboot Your Marriage," by Tanja Pajevic (2014, Abbondanza Press).

Speak up

Dear Amy: I'm an introvert and find it uncomfortable to participate in group discussions.

What bothers me is when someone in the group (usually the loudest person) turns to me and blurts out loudly, "How come you're so quiet?" Other times, someone will demand "Smile, John."

I feel such remarks not only are rude, but commenting on another person's facial expression or demeanor in a group setting is hurtful.

It usually derails the conversation with an awkward silence as the other group members stop talking to look at me. I often feel angry and wish to verbally retaliate, but I remain silent in the interest of peace.

What do you recommend I do in such situations?

Amy says: You are right about how disrespectful it is to call out someone publicly and to comment on their demeanor — unless this is done out of concern for the person's welfare.

As hard as it is for you to speak up during these moments, you could say, "I'm quiet because I'm listening."

To someone who tells you to "smile," you could respond (privately, if that is preferable), "Please don't tell me to smile. It makes me extremely uncomfortable."

