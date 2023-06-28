Dear Amy: Four months before my daughter's wedding, she told me that she did not want her uncle (my brother, "Dave") as a guest. She asked me not to invite him.

My daughter is very politically progressive, as are many of her friends, and he is a conservative voter and has supported candidates we abhor. But Dave always has been very nice, and the two of them have had a good relationship (I thought), so my daughter's request surprised me.

I wrote Dave a note, telling him that we would not be comfortable with him at the wedding and that he would not be invited. Dave did not respond and did not attend.

Afterward, I sent him a card and pictures from the wedding, all in an effort to make him feel like he was not being totally left out. Again, I got no response.

When my siblings found out what I had done, they were angry. But that's not the only issue here.

Another problem is that Dave has not sent my daughter and son-in-law a wedding gift. In the past, he has given family members wedding checks in excess of $1,000. My daughter was counting on receiving the same type of gift.

My husband says I should drop it, but I can't. Dave's behavior is upsetting and embarrassing to me. How can I get him to recognize and change his petty behavior?

Amy says: Your daughter is too delicate to be near someone with different political views to allow her uncle to attend her wedding. She then asks you to do her dirty work for her, and (of course) you do!

That's fine — so far. We have a bride's prerogative to create her own guest list, and her mother's choice to protect her from any consequences, which is your prerogative.

But then you rub the excluded guest's nose in this by sending him photos of the event to which he pointedly has not been invited. And on top of it all — and the part that I believe qualifies your daughter for the Bridezilla Hall of Infamy — is getting upset because the man who was insulted doesn't send a hefty gift.

In short: Brides who don't want family members at their wedding don't then get the pleasure of receiving their relative's money.

You seem almost as afraid of your daughter as she is of your brother, but I hope you'll find a way to courageously tell her that the Bank of Uncle Dave is closed, at least to your branch of the family.

So far, your brother is the only one in this mess who is behaving appropriately. He's steering clear, which is exactly what you have asked him to do.

A new tune

Dear Amy: I play the guitar passably well, and enjoy making music in my free time. I am a member of a large, generous and expansive family. We enjoy our summertime gatherings.

This might seem like a minor issue, but at every gathering, I am asked to perform — usually in the background while others mingle.

I don't want to do this, but I have trouble saying no to these very nice and supportive people, including my parents, who paid for my music lessons when I was young.

Your suggestion?

Amy says: Leave your guitar at home and bring a portable speaker with you, instead. When this request is made, pat your pockets and say, "I've left my guitar at home — but if you want, I can play some recordings I've made."

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.