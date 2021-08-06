Dear Amy: I sit on a community board. All board members are volunteers. Most have professional careers and are adept at having healthy and respectful discussions.

One person on the board has become aggressive and uncooperative. He puts down other members' opinions, sends hostile e-mails and presents his own opinion as the only way to proceed.

The other board members have discussed how to handle this person so that we can do our work in a healthy, respectful environment, but no one wants to say anything to him for fear of engaging him in argument. Do you have any suggestions on how to handle this situation?

Amy says: If this person's behavior is something new, the first thing to consider is what might be at the root of it. Is there one particular issue that sets him off, or has he become disruptive across all topics? Is he wrestling with health issues or cognitive decline?

If the mere possibility of engaging in an argument with him is too frightening for any of you to contemplate, then he wins. Isn't your cause important enough for board members to stand up for it? You should all face the possibility that this hostility and disruption at the board level might damage your institution overall.

Your board leadership should deal with this quickly. Two board members should meet with the person and tell him that while his opinion on board matters is valuable, his hostility is undermining both his point of view and the important work of the organization.

If things don't improve, read through your bylaws to see if he can be removed from the board.

Can ex be a friend?

Dear Amy: I am in the process of divorcing my second husband.

My first marriage happened when I was too young; we divorced when I was 29. I was single until I married again at 50. This man was the love of my life. But over the course of eight years, I found out that he was doing some bad things, and I couldn't stay with him.

I'd like to be friends with him, but for him, friendship with me causes him to automatically assume that we will be together. We live in a small town. I don't know how to walk the line between friendship and no contact.

I want to support him, but do not want to partner with him, ever again. We share animals, all of which are with me. He wants to be involved; this means he's over almost every weekend. I don't feel I have any peace. How do I handle this without hurting his feelings?

Amy says: I wonder why you are so worried about hurting this man's feelings when, according to you, he is the guilty party leading to your divorce. Either you are the nicest person in the world, or you lack the strength to put your own peace of mind over the possibility of your ex's hurt feelings.

Because your ex seems to want to rekindle the intimate relationship, you should build some strong boundaries. Sharing custody of the animals where they spend some time at his home (instead of him visiting them at yours) is one way to create some distance. If that is not possible and you agree for him to visit the animals at your home, you can run errands while he is there.

You should reduce your contact with him to a series of cordial interactions. A friendship might then grow from that, but if he can't handle it you'll have to further limit contact with him.

