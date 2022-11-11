Dear Amy: I'm a 28-year-old man. My best friend since childhood, "Kenneth," recently got engaged. I couldn't be happier for him.

Kenneth has decided that I won't be his best man. His future bride's brother, "Bart," will be.

When he told me about this, I was a little hurt, although I quickly got over it. I know that his wedding is not about me.

Then, a few weeks later, Kenneth and I went out to dinner. We laughed and joked and had a wonderful time, until Kenneth made a joke about me being the "best man" but Bart the "better man" (because he had chosen him over me).

I laughed a little to play along, but, honestly, this hurt me deeply. Kenneth and I have talked many times about what a jerk Bart is. He's rude, ungrateful, spoiled and entitled. He is also a womanizer.

I tried to forget about this silly remark, but now it has been repeated several times, not just by Kenneth, but by other members of the bridal party.

The wedding is still several months away, but I don't know if I can take hearing this "joke" anymore. I know Kenneth didn't mean to hurt me, but I'm not even quite sure why he made the joke in the first place.

Do you think this is something worth discussing with him, and if so, how should I approach it without causing any drama?

Amy says: My instinct is that Kenneth is trying to paper over the fact that he passed you over for the honor of being his best man, while still "owning" that he did so with an unfunny pun.

I suggest that you say to Kenneth, "This best man/better man thing. I don't get it. I mean — are you trying to tell me something?"

He likely will sputter and guffaw. When he's done, you can say, "Well, it embarrasses me, I don't like it, and I wish you would stop."

Not so happy holidays

Dear Amy: My husband and I married on Christmas Day. He died eight years later.

Despite the passage of time, this remains a difficult season. What makes it extremely hard is the holidays' forced cheerfulness. While I try to smile and respond in kind, it's exhausting.

Being chided by strangers for not exhibiting the holiday spirit is frustrating, demoralizing and depressing.

All I want for Christmas this year is for others to remember that this is a difficult time for so many people, from the working poor to the homeless crowding into shelters.

So please don't insist others join in your celebration, and please don't label that woman in the checkout lane a Scrooge for not being full of good cheer. You have no clue what struggles she may be going through.

Amy says: Letting people "be" is a gift we all can give one another.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.