Dear Amy: My mid-30s daughter lived with a partner for 10 years. He is a horrid and manipulative man, but I accepted that as an adult, she could make her own life choices.

She and her partner attended holiday gatherings at my home. About a year ago, I heard from my other daughters that she had become engaged to this man, although she never mentioned this to me.

My daughter recently died in a car crash. Her former partner continues to consider himself a family member, and this is a sentiment that is shared by my late daughter's two sisters. I have no such feelings about him, and wish never to see him again.

Thanksgiving is coming, and he expects to have a place at our table. I do not want this man there. How should I communicate my sentiments to him and to my daughters?

Amy says: If you don't want to share air with this man, it's entirely your choice. You should tell your daughters that they can associate with anyone they want to, but "I won't spend any time with this guy — not at my home or elsewhere."

You already know that this man is manipulative, and so be prepared. He might use your daughters to try to persuade you to welcome him for the first Thanksgiving after your daughter's death. And the answer from you will be, "Absolutely not."

Family split

Dear Amy: My fiancé and I are planning our wedding and have chosen two of my cousins (ages 8 and 14) to be ushers. Instead of having a traditional flower girl, we decided to have my fiancé's cousins (who range between 3 and 6) be the "flower gremlins."

My family is very upset by this decision and are on the brink of cutting me out of the family. They wanted my 8-year-old cousin to serve as a traditional flower girl.

We explained to them that my cousins will be just as involved in our wedding as the "flower gremlins." They will get ready with the rest of the bridal party, get a corsage/boutonniere, and take pictures with us.

I was warned by my mom that if I don't mend relations with my family, they will cut us out. They have done this to members of the family before.

My fiancé and I are very hurt by their reactions. We want nothing more than their love and support. How can I mend my relationship with them?

Amy says: Even though I don't know what a "flower gremlin" is, I think your idea of involving all of these children in your ceremony is quite charming. But decisions about how to design your wedding celebration should not be about my taste — or your family's.

A more loving family would accept and support your choices. Your family has a history of cutting out family members. If they would do this over something so trivial, then it might be time for you to stiffen your spine, state your very reasonable intentions and refuse to let them manipulate and control you.

Stick to the list

Dear Amy: I received a baby shower invitation that had several "requests," one of which is: "Mom and Dad have worked so hard on the registry, please do not stray if you choose to bring a gift that day!"

This effectively prohibits many types of gifts, including handmade items. Should I take a gift of my choosing regardless of this request?

Amy says: If you choose to attend, I think you should respect the wishes of the parents, however banal.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.