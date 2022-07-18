Dear Amy: I'm a 65-year-old woman. I've been divorced three times and have had a couple of other serious love relationships — all unsuccessful.

I'm single now and trying to understand what I've been doing wrong. I'm the one doing the leaving every single time, so my "excuse" has been that I have a "broken picker," but that sounds like BS — even to me.

Last week, some drunken idiot started flirting with me at a bar, and even as I was thinking to myself "What a fool this guy is," I was fawning over him.

In that moment I recognized my pattern of meeting an interested man, "reeling him in" with all that flattery and attention, and then realizing he's a totally inappropriate fit and discarding him, often only after years and years of misery.

What is wrong with me, and how do I stop? I've wasted nearly my entire life in this self-sabotaging behavior, and I just want to scream and hang my head in shame. I'm hoping you have some wisdom for me.

Amy says: Barroom epiphanies can be extremely powerful, but the point of enlightenment is not to waste time beating up on yourself, but to take the insight and the wisdom forward in order to make some changes.

My take on your behavior is that you probably are very charming and appealing, even when you're not overwhelming your male prey. My theory is that when you apply your charm with a fire hose, you fall in love — with yourself.

Your behavior seems on the surface to be all about the other person, but it's really all about you. I suggest that when you realize that you are "enough," you'll stop lobbing your lovely love bombs at every man in sight.

Stop doing that and see how it feels. This would require that you deliberately suppress your charm, handle the anxiety that goes with being quiet and see if you still love yourself.

Listen to an idiot for five minutes, and you'll know he's an idiot. You won't need to marry him and then reject him years later. In the process, you'll build up a residual affection for yourself and confidence in your own discernment.

Stopping self-harm

Dear Amy: I have been struggling with self-harm for several years. Every time I get explosively angry, I end up attacking myself (usually by scratching the insides of my arms or my face/lips with my nails or some other sharp object).

The last time I did this was three days ago, and this time I had to come clean. I have finally opened up fully to my partner and to a few of my friends, and they have been amazing and supportive.

This time I want to stop for good. Is there anything I can do to stop myself?

Amy says: You've already taken many positive steps: You understand the pattern when you engage in self-harm. You've told people about it (and they are being supportive). You want to stop.

You can recover. Specialized therapy will help.

It also might help you to read more about self-harm in order to fully understand the triggers and response. The Trevor Project has helpful information, as well as a "lifeline" — thetrevorproject.org.

The helpful folks at Crisis Text Line want you to know that you can text them, 24/7. Texting when you feel the pressure rising can help you cope with the feeling while avoiding the self-injury. Text HOME to 741741.

