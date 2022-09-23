Dear Amy: I am an atheist. In recent years, I have been working on becoming more honest about religious activities I would prefer not to attend. (They make me very uncomfortable.)

I used to tell lies to preserve people's feelings when I didn't want to attend a baptism or other religious event. Now that I'm in my 50s, I want to be more honest.

A friend invited me to her twins' Bar-Mitzvahs. This is a tough one. I am not particularly close to these twins, but the mother's friendship means a great deal to me.

Can you think of an honest but kind way to bow out respectfully?

This friend is likely to ask me why I am not going, and I am leaning toward giving her a more honest answer because our friendship (I hope) is strong, and I think it would feel more respectful to have her know the truth.

Amy says: The honest and kind way to bow out respectfully would be to RSVP: "I'm so sorry I can't attend, please pass along my congratulations to the twins. Now, they are men!"

When you are declining an invitation, you don't need to supply a reason. If your friends press for one, you can say, "As you know, I'm an atheist. I don't attend religious ceremonies. I realize this is extremely important in your family, but I need to decline. But I'm also very honored by the invitation."

Sister's beau a no-go

Dear Amy: My sister is dating a man that I don't care for. They are a toxic brew. They drink and have big fights.

I don't like his past, which includes multiple arrests for domestic violence and robbery, and I don't like the person my sister becomes when she's around him.

The holidays are coming up. I have a second sister who will be hosting the holiday events, and it will break her heart if I refuse to go if that man is in attendance.

I grew up around a violent and abusive man and witnessed the repercussions of alcoholism via my grandmother. I don't want my children experiencing that trauma.

Should I suck it up and go, or stick to my conviction and celebrate with my husband and daughters?

Amy says: Only you can realistically assess your ability to handle the stress and anxiety that being in this man's presence will engender.

But you also need to decide whether you will let him control you and keep you away from family gatherings. If you truly want to stay away, definitely do that. But you also could stake a claim to go where you want to go, and if the occasion takes a turn that you don't like, you can leave.

Your children will not experience the trauma you were exposed to in childhood because you will protect them.

