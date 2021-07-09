Dear Amy: My partner and I are two middle-age men who met later in life.

One of us (me) loves air conditioning, especially because most of the places I've lived have lacked it. My partner doesn't like air conditioning, and uses it only when it's blistering hot.

When I moved into his house, I paid for the installation of central air conditioning. He paid for the solar panels on the roof, which more than covers the electricity we use. But we seem to fight constantly over the thermostat setting. He's cold when I set it to my preferred temperature, I'm hot when he sets it to his.

I say it's easier for him to throw on a flannel shirt and a pair of sweatpants than it is for me to suffer the indignity of walking around the house in my underwear.

It seems a bit petty to complain about it, because otherwise we are very compatible, but we can't seem to find a happy place in this conflict. Can you think of an equitable way to solve this problem?

Amy says: People who heat their homes during the winter tend to keep the temperature between 68 and 72 degrees. (Unless you are my sister, who tells all visitors to her Maine home to keep on their down jackets.) However, if you set your air conditioner at a wintertime comfy 70 degrees, you'd be quite cold because air conditioners shoot out streams of freezing air.

The U.S. Department of Energy recommends setting your AC thermostat at 78 degrees, although somewhere between 74 and 78 might be best for you. You can decrease humidity by using a dehumidifier and use ceiling fans to circulate that chilled air.

I maintain that many people are influenced by the number they see on the thermostat. A way to test this would be for you and your partner to trade off setting the thermostat "blind," where one of you can't see the number on the thermostat. You might find a sweet spot where you are both comfortable.

But let's just stipulate that you and he have radically different body temperature needs. Ideally, you should shoot for a temperature for which he wears a long-sleeve shirt and trousers and you a short-sleeve shirt and shorts. Otherwise, yes, I agree with you (and my sister) that it is easier to warm up by donning extra clothing than to cool down by shedding it.

A reluctant guest

Dear Amy: I'm invited to my niece's wedding in Arizona in August. I am fully vaccinated, but the wedding will be indoors and the guests will be maskless.

I don't have any idea how many other people will be fully vaccinated, but I would guess maybe 50%? I know it won't be 100%. I don't want to be the only person there wearing a mask. I'd like to go, but it doesn't really seem safe to me. What do you think?

Amy says: This sort of dilemma has become an almost universal experience as we emerge from the pandemic.

Each individual will have to make their own risk assessment concerning choosing to attend crowded events alongside unmasked and unvaccinated people.

Arizona in August is hot, so I understand the urge to hold the event indoors. But in my opinion, you sound as if this presents a higher risk than you might be comfortable assuming.

When you send your regrets to your niece and her family, explain the reason behind your decision without criticizing their decision to hold the event the way they want.

