Dear Amy: I am 35. About three months ago, I matched with someone on a dating app. This person listed their age as 24.

We really hit it off. We would chat for hours every day. I brought up our age difference. My match said it didn't bother them.

Although we live far apart, we decided to meet. I stayed for a few days. We spent the whole time together and had a wonderful time. Our connection grew deeper.

We have the same sense of humor, philosophical and spiritual beliefs, political views, and ideas about what we want in a relationship and in life. During our chats I never really noticed the age gap.

Well, my match recently revealed to me that they lied about their age. This person is not 24, but 20 years old.

My match has apologized and accepted any possible consequences. I was able to forgive, and I can easily move on.

My main qualm now is the very real social stigma associated with the 15-year age gap, especially with this person being so young.

My heart tells me to just continue. I really care about this person, and my feelings are reciprocated. This is not some fling for either of us.

But I worry about what my family and friends will think of me. Your thoughts?

Amy says: Inflating your age by a full quarter of your total lifespan is exactly the sort of choice 20-year-olds make, but I give this person credit for coming clean about this. (Just to make sure there are no more surprises, you should ask to see a driver's license.)

It's natural for anyone to want their friends and family to approve of a serious relationship, but at the end of the day, only you two need to resolve the question of whether this feels right to you.

Wants ex at funeral

Dear Amy: I had a 10-year marriage and two beautiful children with someone I couldn't live with but who has been my best friend ever since.

While it didn't work out, my ex and I have remained solid parents, confidantes, and friends. He has been in a long-term (10-plus years) relationship with a brilliant woman whom I have trusted heart and soul with my children. She and I are truly close friends.

I have Stage 3 blood cancer.

Here is my question: If I had to write my funeral plans today, at 59, and I had my ex-husband's permission, I would like for him to give my eulogy. He is clever, witty, humble — and a great friend and father.

I don't know how to raise this topic. I don't want to make it about my illness, although, of course, it really is. Do you have any hints for me?

Amy says: Asking your ex to deliver your eulogy sounds like a wise choice. I assume he would be honored to do so.

Your question is about how to go about asking. I suggest putting it in an email or letter. That way when he receives it, he can think about your request without feeling pressured to react immediately in any specific way.

Say something like, "I don't expect you'll be called upon to do this anytime soon, but my illness has me thinking about making plans. I don't want to put you on the spot, but given our long history and friendship, I think our friends, family and children would be very comforted if you gave the eulogy. It is certainly my preference, and I hope you'll consider doing so."

