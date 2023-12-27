Dear Amy: I'm a man in my 30s. I'd gone on a couple of dates with "Stan" before he left for a four-month trip. We had sex both times. He was sweet, romantic and we got along well.

When he got back, we started dating again and he said he didn't want to have sex for a while because he believed he was a sex addict. His rules about sex kept changing — first it was no sex for 90 days, then he changed that to some sex acts were OK, but not others.

About three weeks in, we had a really lovely, romantic date, and he left to meet a friend for coffee. The next day he told me they had sex. Because we hadn't agreed to be exclusive, I overlooked it.

A month later, I had to fly to my hometown because my dad, who had dementia, had gotten critically ill. He hung on for nearly three weeks before he died. I was away for a month and was at the nursing home 12 hours a day.

Halfway through, Stan called to confess that he'd hooked up with someone (after I hadn't answered a midnight text about how much he missed me), that he'd also been naked-cuddling with a neighbor because of loneliness and "his addiction" — and he was sorry but he couldn't promise it wouldn't happen again. I returned to my apartment to find it full of wilted apology flowers and candy (he had a key).

I don't want this relationship to continue because I'm too emotionally exhausted for his drama. But am I being insensitive to his self-diagnosed condition? Is sex addiction a get-out-of-jail-free card for cheating?

Amy says: You and Stan weren't exclusive, so his self-professed addictive sex-seeking behavior isn't really "cheating." But at this point (I ask rhetorically), who cares about his motivations?

I think it would be a good idea for you to focus less on his behavior and more on what you want in a relationship. Did Stan show up for you when you were at your dying father's bedside? No, he didn't.

You don't have to decide whether Stan is actually an addict (or simply enjoys hooking up) in order to decide that you don't want to be with him. Change the locks, and focus on friendships and partners whose behavior and values align more closely with your own.

TMI

Dear Amy: I had a long-term close friendship that I have finally completely severed.

This friend is married to a prominent doctor. She started telling me private information about his patients and coworkers that he obviously is sharing with her. She has even discussed patient matters in front of him, and he has not stopped or corrected her.

I've also heard him discussing things that I would not want shared.

Here is where I struggle (outside of finding this morally and legally beyond wrong): What do I say to our mutual friends who question why I no longer spend time with them?

Amy says: You seem to feel ethically bound to protect this doctor's privacy. Oh, the irony.

When friends ask why you are no longer socializing with this couple, you should tell them the truth: "They have both been very indiscreet about his patients."

Additionally, you can file a complaint (anonymously, if you prefer) through the Health and Human Services website: HHS.gov/hipaa (search for filing a complaint).

Don't feel guilty. If I were his patient, I would want someone to blow the whistle.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.