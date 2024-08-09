Wall Street ends a wild and scary week almost exactly where it began. More tests loom next week

The gains pulled the S&P 500 back within 5.7% of its all-time high set last month, after it had sunk nearly 10% below that record during the week. It was a vicious return of volatility for a market that had been rising smoothly, and a measure of fear on Wall Street briefly surged toward its highest level since the 2020 COVID crash. It also may not be over. Worries are still high about the strength of the U.S. economy, and reports are due next week on inflation, sales at retailers and other measures of strength.