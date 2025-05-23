World stocks are mixed and oil prices slip after Treasury yields ease

HONG KONG — European shares opened higher and Asian stocks were mixed Friday as U.S. Treasury yields eased after a rocky week due to worries in the bond market over mounting U.S. government debt.
The yield of the 10-year Treasury shed 0.8% to 4.52% while the two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for action by the Federal Reserve, slipped 0.3% to 3.99%.
Oil prices dropped on expectations that the OPEC+ group of oil exporters may decide on another increase in output at their next meeting.
U.S. benchmark crude oil fell 46 cents to $60.74 per barrel while Brent crude, the international standard, gave up 47 cents to $63.97 per barrel.
In share trading, Germany's DAX gained 0.6% to 24,143.45, while the CAC 40 in Paris edged 0.1% higher to 7,869.29. The FTSE 100 added 0.4% to 8,775.13.
The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.2%.
In other share trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.5% to 37,160.47 after the government reported a core inflation rate of 3.5% in April, the highest since early 2023. Core inflation excludes volatile food and energy prices.
The surge in prices has increased the likelihood that the Bank of Japan might raise its benchmark interest rate at its next policy meeting, analysts said.