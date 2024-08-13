Stock market today: Wall Street rallies to one of its best days of the year after inflation report

Japan's market has been viciously volatile recently, including the worst drop for the Nikkei 225 since the Black Monday crash of 1987. It's been swinging since a hike to interest rates by the Bank of Japan forced many hedge funds and other investors to abandon a popular trade all at once, where they had borrowed Japanese yen at cheap rates to invest elsewhere. The forced selling that followed the surge in the Japanese yen's value reverberated around the world.