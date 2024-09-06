TOKYO — Global shares mostly declined Friday ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. jobs report that's expected to influence how the U.S. Federal Reserve will move on interest rates.
Global shares mostly fall on caution ahead of a key US employment report
Global shares mostly declined Friday ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. jobs report that's expected to influence how the U.S. Federal Reserve will move on interest rates.
By YURI KAGEYAMA
France's CAC 40 slipped 0.3% in early trading to 7,407.73, while Germany's DAX shed 0.6% to 18,467.13. Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 0.5% to 8,203.63. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.3% at 40,691.00. S&P 500 futures fell nearly 0.7% to 5,476.25.
Trading was cautious in Asia amid lingering worries about a possible recession in the U.S. The job market report, set for release later in the day, is key, possibly dictating how big of a cut to interest rates the Federal Reserve will deliver at its next meeting later this month.
After keeping its main interest rate at a two-decade high to stifle inflation, the Fed has hinted it's about to begin cutting rates to keep the economy from sliding into a recession.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.7% to finish at 36,391.47. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% to 8,013.40, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 1.2% to 2,544.28. The Shanghai Composite shed 0.8% to 2,765.81. Trading was halted in Hong Kong because of a typhoon.
In the U.S., one report suggested companies slowed their hiring last month, falling short of forecasts, while another found fewer workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected.
A separate report said growth for businesses in the finance, health care and other services industries was stronger last month than expected.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 3 cents to $69.12 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 4 cents to $72.73 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged down to 142.75 Japanese yen from 143.40 yen, The euro cost $1.1111, little changed from $1.1112.
___
AP Writer Stan Choe contributed. Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://x.com/yurikageyama
about the writer
YURI KAGEYAMAThe Associated Press
Google is blasted by UK watchdog for what it calls anti-competitive behavior through digital ads
Google was slammed Friday by U.K. regulators who say it's taking advantage of its dominance in digital advertising to thwart competition in Britain, ratcheting up pressure that the tech giant is facing on both sides of the Atlantic over its ''ad tech'' business practices.