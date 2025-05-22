Asian shares slip as worries about U.S. debt send Wall St tumbling

TOKYO — Asian shares fell Thursday after Wall Street slumped under pressure from the Treasury bond market and worries about surging U.S. debt.
U.S. futures were little changed, while Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.8% to 36,988.36.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.5% to 23,711.58, while the Shanghai Composite was virtually unchanged, inching up less than 0.1% to 3,387.58.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.5% to 8,348.10. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.3% to 2,591.95.
Rising yields for U.S. Treasury bonds are a canary in the coal mine, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.
''The U.S. still has the biggest markets, the deepest liquidity, and the dollar's inertia working in its favor. But even inertia can't outrun compound interest and structural deficits forever,'' he wrote.
The declining U.S. dollar also weighed on regional markets, according to some analysts, because some Asian nations have significant holdings in dollars.
A weak dollar also hurts Asian exporters, such as Japanese automakers and electronics companies, by reducing the value of their overseas earnings when they are converted into yen.