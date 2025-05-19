Asian shares slide and US futures and dollar drop after Wall Street's winning week

HONG KONG — Asian shares fell Monday and U.S. futures and the dollar weakened after Moody'sRatings downgraded the sovereign credit rating for the United States because of its failure to stem a rising tide of debt.
The future for the S&P 500 lost 0.9% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%. The U.S. dollar slipped to 145.14 Japanese yen from 145.65 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.1183.
Chinese markets fell after the government said retail sales rose 5.1% in April from a year earlier, less than expected. Growth in industrial output slowed to 6.1% year-on-year from 7.7% in March.
That could mean rising inventories if production outpaces demand even more than it already does. But it also may reflect some of the shipping boom before some of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods took effect.
''After an improvement in March, China's economy looks to have slowed again last month, with firms and households turning more cautious due to the trade war,'' Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.7% to 23,184.74 and the Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.2% lower to 3,361.72.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gave up 0.4% to 37,605.85 while the Kospi in Seoul dropped 1% to 2,600.57.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.1% to 8,333.80.