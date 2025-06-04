Asian shares shoot higher as US stocks inch toward their records

Shares advanced Wednesday in Asia after U.S. stocks drifted closer to their records, while U.S. futures edged lower.
South Korea's Kospi led gains in the region, jumping 2.4% to 2,763.32 after the liberal opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung was elected president.
Lee's victory caps months of political turmoil triggered by the stunning but brief imposition of martial law by the now-ousted conservative leader Yoon Suk Yeol. Top priorities will include government spending and trade negotiations with the United States.
''Regardless of his political roots, boosting growth will be a key challenge. Even before President Trump's tariffs hit exports, the economy contracted by 0.2% quarter on quarter, seasonally adjusted, in the first three months of the year. The figures highlighted fragile business activity and private consumption,'' Min Joo Kang of ING Economics said in a report.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index surged 1% on gains for technology and pharmaceutical companies.
Toyota Motor Corp.'s shares rose 2% after it announced it was buying Toyota Industries Corp., a maker of auto parts and lift trucks, for $33 billion and taking it private. Toyota Industries' shares tumbled 12.5%.
Chinese shares were modestly higher. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.6% to 23,650.12, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3% to 3,372.85.
Taiwan's Taiex climbed 2.1%.