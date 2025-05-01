Asian shares rise in subdued holiday trading, as US futures jump

TOKYO — Asian shares advanced Thursday, with many markets in the region closed for Labor Day holidays, after U.S. stocks stormed back from steep early losses to a seventh straight day of gains.
Uncertainty about what President Donald Trump's trade war will do to the U.S. economy remains a key focus for investors.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.9% to 36,359.24 after the Bank of Japan decided to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged as worries continue to grow about the impact of Trump's policies.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up less than 0.1% to 8,137.40.
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.1% to extend its winning streak to a seventh day, closing at 5,569.06. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% to 40,669.36. The Nasdaq composite edged down by 0.1% to 17,446.34.
It was a stunning reversal after the S&P 500 dropped as much as 2.3% and the Dow fell 780 points in early trading. Stocks initially tumbled after a report suggested the U.S. economy may have shrunk at the start of the year, falling well short of economists' expectations, in a sharp turnaround from the economy's solid growth at the end of last year.
Importers rushed to bring products into the country before tariffs could raise their prices, which helped drag on the country's overall gross domestic product.
Such data raised the threat of a worst-case scenario called ''stagflation,'' one where the economy stagnates yet inflation remains high. Economists fear it because the Federal Reserve has no good tools to fix both problems at the same time. If the Fed were to try to help one problem by adjusting interest rates, it would likely make the other worse.