Asian shares rise as China says it's considering US overtures on Trump's tariffs

HONG KONG — Asian markets advanced Friday after China's Commerce Ministry said Beijing is evaluating overtures from the U.S. regarding President Donald Trump's tariffs.
Futures and oil prices advanced.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 1.7% to 22,493.96, while markets in Shanghai were closed for a public holiday. Taiwan's benchmark jumped 2.2%.
An unnamed Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson was cited as saying that Beijing had taken note of various statements by senior U.S. officials indicating a willingness to negotiate over tariffs.
''At the same time, the U.S. has recently taken the initiative to convey information to the Chinese side on a number of occasions through relevant parties, hoping to talk with the Chinese side. In this regard, the Chinese side is making an assessment,'' it said.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 picked up 1.1% to 36,844.97, while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4% to 2,565.89.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 1.1% to 8,231.60.
Microsoft and Meta Platforms led Wall Street higher Thursday after the Big Tech companies reported profits for the start of the year that were even bigger than analysts expected.