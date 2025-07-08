Asian shares rise after Wall Street falls as Trump pressures trading partners with new tariffs

Asian shares rose Tuesday after stocks on Wall Street closed broadly lower as the White House stepped up pressure on major trading partners to make deals before punishing tariffs imposed by the U.S. take effect.
Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.4% to 39,734.62 while South Korea's Kospi rose 1.2% to 3,096.29.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.2% to 23,941.58 while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.6% to 3,492.41. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 8,583.50.
On Wall Street on Monday, the S&P 500 fell 0.8% for its biggest loss since mid-June. The benchmark index remains near its all-time high set last week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.9% while the Nasdaq composite also finished 0.9% lower, not too far from its own record high.
The losses were widespread. Decliners outnumbered gainers by nearly 4-to-1 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Tesla tumbled 6.8% for the biggest drop among S&P 500 stocks as the feud between CEO Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump reignited over the weekend. Musk, once a top donor and ally of Trump, said he would form a third political party in protest over the Republican spending bill that passed last week.
The selling accelerated after the Trump administration released letters informing Japan and South Korea that their goods will be taxed at 25% starting on Aug. 1, citing persistent trade imbalances with the two crucial U.S. allies in Asia.