Asian shares rise after Wall Street falls as Trump pressures trading partners with new tariffs

This latest phase in the trade war heightens the threat of potentially more severe tariffs hanging over the global economy. Higher taxes on imported goods could hinder economic growth, if not increase recession risks. ''With the August 1 deadline serving as a negotiation buffer, the current tape suggests that markets are hedging, not fleeing. The mood? Edgy but not panicked—a poker table where the joker just hit the felt, but no one's shoved their stack,'' Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, wrote in a commentary. Mizuho Bank Ltd, in a commentary, said the three-week extension in the tariff deadline ''is a distraction from festering, and possibly widening, tariff risks.'' In other dealings on Tuesday, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 30 cents to $67.63 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gave up 30 cents to $69.28. The dollar was trading at 146.05 to the Japanese yen, slightly up from 146.01 yen. The euro rose to $1.1746 from $1.1714. ___ AP Business Writer Alex Veiga contributed