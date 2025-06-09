Asian shares rally ahead of US-China trade talks

HONG KONG — Shares rose in Asia on Monday ahead of the second round of trade talks between Washington and Beijing, due later in the day in London.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.1% to 38,137.09 as the government reported that the Japanese economy contracted by 0.2% in the January-March quarter.
In South Korea, the Kospi added 1.9% to 2,865.52.
Chinese markets rose even though the government reported that exports slowed in May, growing 4.8% from a year earlier after a jump of more than 8% in April. Exports to the United States fell nearly 10% compared with a year earlier.
China also reported that consumer prices fell 0.1% in May from a year earlier, marking the fourth consecutive month of deflation.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng picked up 1.4% to 24,119.64 while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.4% to 3,397.13.
Australia's market was closed for a public holiday.
On Friday, stocks gained ground on Wall Street following a better-than-expected report on the U.S. job market.