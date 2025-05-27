Asian shares mostly lower, trading in a narrow range with US markets closed for Memorial Day

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Tuesday, trading in a narrow range after U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.
U.S. futures were and oil prices slipped. Data on consumer confidence and housing prices were due out later on Tuesday.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.2% to 37,451.60 after the governor of the central bank said he anticipated raising interest rates in coming months due to inflationary pressures.
Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said in a speech that Japan was facing pressure from rising food prices, with rice prices doubling in the past year. Inflation in Japan is now higher than in the U.S. or Europe and above the BOJ's target level.
But the central bank also has to take into account trade policies, he said without directly mentioning U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff hikes, that complicate its goal of raising its very low benchmark interest rate of 0.5%.
''We are now closer to the target than at any time during the last three decades, though we are not quite there. Our recent path has been affected in a unique way by supply shocks,'' Ueda said.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.3% to 23,359.94, while the Shanghai Composite index was little changed, at 3,346.48.
In South Korea, the Kospi lost 0.4% to 2,632.93.