Asian shares mostly gain amid cautious relief over U.S.-China agreement

TOKYO — Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday as a cautious sense of relief spread through regional markets after the U.S. and China agreed to a 90-day pause in their trade war.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.8% to 37,874.59. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.1% to 8,260.40.
South Korea's Kospi surged 1.1% to 2,635.86. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.1% to 23,367.57, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.1% to 3,377.75.
The relief over the trade truce between the U.S. and China is tepid among global businesses and investors given uncertainty over how long it might last and where tariffs might go in the months ahead.
''In the absence of a lasting deal, uncertainty over where tariff rates will settle and the impact of those already implemented will remain key factors in our macroeconomic forecasts,'' said Brian Coulton, chief economist at Fitch Ratings.
A report overnight that showed U.S. inflation unexpectedly slowed last month helped drive buying that pushed the S&P 500 up 0.7%, to 5,886.55. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 42,140.43, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.6% to 19,010.08.
The S&P 500 fell nearly 20% below its record last month, but has since recovered on hopes that President Donald Trump will ease his stiff tariffs on trading partners worldwide before they create a recession and send inflation spiking higher.
The S&P 500, which sits at the center of many 401(k) accounts, is back within 4.2% of its all-time high set in February and positive again for the year so far.