Asian shares mostly gain after big tech rally on Wall Street

Asian shares mostly gained on Thursday after a rally in U.S. tech stocks lifted the Nasdaq to an all-time high and helped Wall Street claw back most of its losses from earlier in the week.
South Korea's Kospi climbed 1% to 3,164.26 after the Bank of Korea kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged and as semiconductor shares rose following Nvidia's overnight rally on Wall Street.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.6 % to 39,583.78, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.1% to 23,926.09.
The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.4% to 3,505.58 while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.6% to 8,589.70.
The dollar weakened against the Japanese yen and euro and oil prices dropped.
On Wall Street on Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% for its first gain this week. The benchmark index remains near the record it set last week after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, closed 0.9% higher. The gain was good enough to nudge the index past the record high it set last Thursday.
Nvidia rose 1.8% and became the first public company to exceed $4 trillion in value after its share price briefly topped $164 each in the early going. Shares in the AI boom poster child were going for around $14 per share at the start of 2023.