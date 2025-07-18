Asian shares mostly advance after Wall Street cruises to more records

MANILA, Philippines — Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday after Wall Street rose to records following better-than-expected updates on the economy and a mixed set of profit reports from big U.S. companies.
Japan's Nikkei 225 edged 0.1% lower to 39,854.28 as traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of an election for the upper house of parliament on Sunday that could wipe out the ruling coalition's upper house majority.
The government reported that core inflation excluding volatile food and energy prices rose to 3.3% in June from a year earlier, slowing from 3.7% in May but still above the central bank's 2% target.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.7% to 24,676.64, while the Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.3% to 3,528.90.
Taiwan's Taiex climbed 0.9%, helped by a 2.2% gain for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. On Thursday, TSMC reported its net income soared nearly 61% in the last quarter from a year earlier. The world's largest contract chip maker said it's seeing strong demand from artificial-intelligence and other customers. On Thursday, TSMC's stock that trades in the United States rose 3.4%.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.5% to 8,765.00, and the Kospi in South Korea shed 0.6% to 3,173.69. India's Sensex shed 0.3%.
''Asia's riding the global rally wave, AI fever refuses to break, and even the Fed is making soothing noises,'' Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management wrote in a commentary. ''But underneath all the sunshine is a market running hot, with volatility on sale and positioning still cautious.''
On Thursday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.5% to top its all-time high set a week ago, closing at 6,297.36. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to 44,484.49, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.7% to its own record set the day before, climbing to 20,885.65.