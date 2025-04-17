Asian shares mark moderate gains in the face of anxiety over Trump's trade war

TOKYO — Asian shares mostly rose Thursday, despite the continued fretting over President Donald Trump's trade war, with all eyes on negotiations that just began between the administration and Japan.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.7% to 34,142.86 in morning trading.
Honda stock price jumped 1.7% after the Japanese automaker said it plans to move its production of the five-door Civic hybrid electric vehicles for the U.S. market from Japan to the company's plant in Indiana.
Honda Motor Co. didn't say the move was in response to Trump's tariff policies but stressed it moves production to where there is demand. Production of the U.S.-bound five-door Civic HEV began at the Yorii plant outside Tokyo in February. So far 3,000 vehicles have been produced there for the U.S. market.
Trump joined Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in the talks with the Japanese delegation in Washington. ''Hopefully something can be worked out which is good (GREAT!) for Japan and the USA!'' Trump wrote in a social media post ahead of the meeting.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,781.00. South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.5% to 2,459.46. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.5% to 21,165.70, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2% to 3,270.47.
U.S. stocks fell Wednesday after Nvidia warned new restrictions on exports to China will chisel billions of dollars off its results. The S&P 500 sank 2.2% after falling as much as 3.3% earlier. Such an amount would have vied for one of its worst losses in years before the historic, chaotic swings that have upended Wall Street in recent weeks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 699 points, or 1.7%, and the Nasdaq composite sank a market-leading 3.1%.