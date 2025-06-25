Asian shares gain as investors shift focus to Federal Reserve, tariffs

BANGKOK — Asian shares have logged modest gains after U.S. stocks climbed to near their all-time high as investors considered comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to Congress.
Oil prices gained more than 1% early Wednesday after falling about 6% on Tuesday on hopes that Israel's war with Iran will not hinder the global flow of crude. Lower oil prices could give the Federal Reserve leeway to cut interest rates to help the economy, and Powell said it is waiting for the right time to do so.
The fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel, announced by Trump a day earlier, appeared to be holding after initially faltering.
U.S. benchmark crude gained 1.2% to $65.16 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 1.1% to $66.95.
Lower oil prices could give the Federal Reserve leeway to cut interest rates to help the economy, and Powell said it will continue to wait and see how the economy evolves before deciding whether to reduce its key interest rate, a stance directly at odds with President Donald Trump's calls for immediate cuts.
''For the time being, we are well positioned to wait to learn more about the likely course of the economy before considering any adjustments to our policy stance,'' Powell said in testimony Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee.
In Asian trading early Wednesday, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 picked up 0.3% to 38,917.08 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.9% to 24,386.59.
The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.5% to 3,437.10.