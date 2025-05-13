Asian shares gain after Wall Street's rally, but hopes are tempered by trade war uncertainties

Asian shares advanced Tuesday after China and the United States announced a 90-day truce in their trade war, but the gains were tempered by uncertainties over the longer term, as analysts warned President Donald Trump's policies could still quickly change.
The United States and China said in a joint statement that it will cut tariffs on Chinese goods to 30% from as high as 145%. China, meanwhile, said its tariffs on U.S. goods will fall to 10% from 125%. The 90-day pause gives time for more talks following the weekend's negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, which the U.S. side said yielded '' substantial progress.''
The outcome surpassed most expectations, reassuring investors," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.
''Make no mistake, this was highly stage-managed diplomacy. But the optics are good and the implications real. It signals that even this administration recognizes the economic drag of unrelenting tariffs,'' he said in a commentary.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8% to 38,326.37, while the Kospi in South Korea gained 0.2% to 2,612.30.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng, which gained 3% a day earlier after Chinese and U.S. officials announced the agreement to pause tariffs and reduce them, fell 0.7% to 23,374.06.
The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.2% higher to 3,374.93. Taiwan's Taiex jumped 1.9%.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.6% to 8,281.40.