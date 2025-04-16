Nvidia drags Wall Street down as United Airlines says it's impossible to predict this year's economy

NEW YORK — Nvidia is dragging Wall Street down on Wednesday after it said new U.S. restrictions on exports to China will chisel billions of dollars off its results, while companies around the world say President Donald Trump's trade war is clouding forecasts for how they or the economy will do this year.
The S&P 500 was down 2.3% in afternoon trading, an amount that would have vied for one of its worst losses in years before its historic, chaotic swings of recent weeks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 657 points, or 1.6%, as of 2 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was down a market-leading 3.4%.
Losses accelerated in the afternoon after the head of the Federal Reserve said again that Trump's tariffs appear to be bigger than it expected, which in turn could slow the economy and raise inflation more than it had earlier thought. But Jerome Powell also said the Fed will need more clarity and time before deciding whether to lower interest rates, which could help the economy but also make inflation worse, or to do the opposite.
''All of this is highly uncertain," Powell said. "We're thinking now, really before the tariffs have their effects, (about) how they might affect the economy. That's why we're waiting really to see what the policies ultimately are, and then we can make a better assessment of what the economic effects will be.''
Some companies say they're already seeing real effects from higher barriers to trade.
Nvidia dropped 8.8% after it said the U.S. government is restricting exports of its H20 chips to China, citing worries that they could be used to build a supercomputer. The restrictions could mean a hit of $5.5 billion to Nvidia's results for the first quarter, covering charges related to inventory and purchase commitments.
Advanced Micro Devices sank 8.5% after it said U.S. limits on exports to China for its own chips may mean a hit of up to $800 million for inventory and other charges.