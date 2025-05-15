Asian shares are mostly lower after a mixed session on Wall Street

Asian shares and U.S. futures slipped Thursday after U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street.
Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel.
China moved to reverse some of its ''non-tariff'' measures against the U.S. as agreed with Washington in their temporary trade war cease-fire and most markets traded in a narrow range.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.1%, however, to 37,705.74. Computer chip-related stocks were among the biggest decliners, with Disco Corp. falling 2.6% and Advantest down 1.8%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was the outlier, picking up 0.2% to 23,691.67. The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.3% to 3,393.29, while Taiwan's Taiex fell 0.2%.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was nearly unchanged at 8,278.30. South Korea's Kospi edged 0.1% lower.
On Wednesday, a choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with a mixed finish as gains by several big technology stocks helped temper losses.
The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% to 5,892.58 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% to 42,051.06. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.7% to 19,146.81.