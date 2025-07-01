Asian shares are mostly higher, tracking US rally into record heights

MANILA, Philippines — Asian shares are mostly higher after U.S. stocks added to their records with the close of a second straight winning month.
U.S. futures and oil prices were lower.
Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.2% to 40,003.24 despite positive results of the central bank's quarterly Tankan survey of large manufacturers, which showed an better than expected improvement in business sentiment.
The Shanghai Composite index added 0.2% to 3,451.69 after China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index, or PMI, rose to a three-month high of 49.7 in June while the PMI for services and other non-manufacturing businesses also rose to a three-month high of 50.5.
Hong Kong's stock market was closed on Tuesday.
South Korea's KOSPI Composite Index surged 1.5% to 3,117.17 after the government reported that exports bounced back in June, helped by strong demand for semiconductors, ships and health products.
''Automobile and automotive parts exports also gained. Strong electric vehicle exports to the EU and solid used-car exports partially offset the decline of U.S. exports. However, we expect auto exports to remain soft due to tariffs and increased production in the U.S.,'' Min Joo Kang of ING Economics said in a report.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1% to 8,550.80.