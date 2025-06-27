Asian shares are mostly higher after US stocks rise to the brink of a record

MANILA, Philippines — Asian were mostly higher on Friday after U.S. stocks ran up to the edge of another record. U.S. futures and oil prices also logged slight gains.
Investors were watching for further details after President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China had signed a trade deal. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in an interview on Bloomberg TV that the deal was signed two days ago, but he gave no details, saying ''The president likes to close these deals himself.''
Worries about Trump's higher tariffs have receded since the president shocked the world in April with stiff proposed levies, but they have not disappeared. The wait is still on to see how big the tariffs will ultimately be, how much they will hurt the economy and how much they will push up inflation.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was barely changed at 24,333.43, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.2% to 3,441.30.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index surged 1.6% to 40,215.36 as the government reported that consumer prices eased slightly in May.
South Korea's KOSPI Composite Index slid 0.7% to 3,050.01.
Markets have settled somewhat after the upheavals of the Israel-Iran war and its aftermath.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.8% to 6,141.02 and was sitting just 0.05% below its all-time closing high set in February. It briefly topped the mark during the afternoon in the latest milestone for the index at the heart of many 401(k) accounts, which had dropped roughly 20% below its record during the spring on worries about President Donald Trump's tariffs.