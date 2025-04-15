Asian shares are mostly higher after Trump eases some of his tariffs on electronics, for now

TOKYO — Asian benchmarks mostly rose Tuesday, echoing a rally on Wall Street after President Donald Trump relaxed some of his tariffs, for now at least, and as stress from within the U.S. bond market seemed to be easing.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 0.9% to 34,336.74.
Automakers were among the biggest gainers. Toyota Motor Corp. jumped 4.9%, while Honda Motor Co. gained 4.8%. Electronics and entertainment giant Sony Corp.'s stock price added 3.1%, while Nintendo was up 0.3%. Semiconductor maker Tokyo Electron rose 1.1%, while Renesas was up 1.4%.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5% to 7,787.40 and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.8% to 2,475.25.
Chinese shares wobbled, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipping and then inching less than 0.1% higher to 21,423.44. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1% to 3,260.55.
''You know the drill: one step forward, two steps back, then a whiplash pivot into carrot-and-stick diplomacy. It's becoming the signature of this White House — deliver a policy gut punch, then soften the blow with selective reprieves or 90-day pauses. It's market management by whack-a-mole,'' said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
On Monday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.8% to 5,405.97, though trading was still shaky. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% to 40,524.79, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.6% to 16,831.48.
Apple and other technology companies helped lift Wall Street after Trump said he was exempting smartphones, computers and other electronics from some of his stiff tariffs, which could ultimately more than double prices for U.S. customers of products coming from China. Such an exemption would mean U.S. importers don't have to choose between passing on the higher costs to their customers or taking a hit to their own profits.