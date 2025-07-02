Asian shares are mixed, tracking Wall Street split as momentum slows and Tesla drops

MANILA, Philippines — Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday following a similar drift overnight on Wall Street as losses for Tesla and other technology shares put a brake on the momentum of recent record highs.
U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices were little changed.
Shares fell in Japan, hit by jitters over a lack of progress in trade talks with the U.S., but they recovered much of their lost ground, trading 0.3% lower at 39,874.33.
Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, pointed to President Donald Trump's declaration that there will be no extension of his tariff pause, which ends on July 9.
''The message was blunt: if Tokyo won't yield, it will pay. Tariffs of 30%, 35% or ‘whatever number we determine' are now openly back on the table,'' he said. ''The negotiating table just became a pressure cooker.''
Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.6% to 24,220.65 and the Shanghai Composite index was down just over 1 point at 3,456.51.
South Korea's KOSPI fell 1.2% to 3,053.39 as inflation rose in June.
Australia's S&P ASX 200 edged up 0.4% to 8,580.70.