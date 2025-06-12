Asian shares are mixed as markets shrug at latest China-US trade deal

TOKYO — Asian shares were trading mixed early Thursday after Wall Street's rally stalled as investors appeared not to react much to the results of the latest round of China-U.S. trade talks.
U.S. futures slipped while oil prices rose.
Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.7% to 38,160.80.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 0.7% to 24,206.69, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% lower to 3,400.30.
In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.4% to 2,919.67, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% higher to 8,604.70.
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.3% to 6,022.24 for its first loss in four days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was virtually unchanged at 42,865.77 after edging down by 1 point. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.5% to 3,400.30.
Several Big Tech stocks led the way lower, and a 1.9% drop for Apple was the heaviest weight on the market. It's been listless this week after unveiling several modest upcoming changes to the software that runs its devices.