Asian shares are mixed and oil prices rise as escalating Iran-Israel crisis hits Wall Street

U.S. benchmark crude oil was up 24 cents at $73.51 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, was up 28 cents at $76.71 per barrel. Crude prices rose more than 4% on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump left a Group of Seven summit in Canada early and warned that people in Iran's capital should evacuate immediately. Within about eight hours, Trump went from suggesting a nuclear deal with Iran remained ''achievable'' to urging Tehran's 9.5 million residents to flee for their lives.