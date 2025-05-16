Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street's rally steadied

HONG KONG — Shares were mixed Friday in Asia after Wall Street drifted higher as reports suggested the Federal Reserve may have more leeway to cut interest rates later this year to support the U.S. economy if it weakens under the weight of President Donald Trump's high tariffs.
U.S. futures and oil prices were little changed.
Markets have calmed somewhat after the turmoil unleashed by Trump's on-again, off-again tariffs offensive, aimed at compelling companies to base manufacturing inside the United States. But the policies are already taking a toll.
The United Nations on Thursday forecast slower global economic growth this year and next, pointing to the impact of the tariffs and worsening trade tensions. U.N. economists also cited the volatile geopolitical landscape and threats of rising production costs, supply chain disruptions and financial turbulence.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.3% to 37,659.39 after the government reported that Japan's economy contracted at a faster rate than expected in the first quarter of the year. Exports fell and consumer spending was flat, according to the data which showed a contraction of 0.7% from a year earlier.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1% to 23,216.20 while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6% to 3,360.82.
E-commerce giant Alibaba tumbled 5.2% after the company's financial performance missed forecasts.
Seoul's Kospi was nearly unchanged at 2,621.75 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia added 0.6% to 8,349.30.