Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street closes higher and edges to more records

The token's price jump came amid bullish momentum across risk assets and coincides with Nvidia's surge to a $4 trillion valuation. It also comes days before the U.S. Congress' Crypto Week on July 14, where lawmakers will debate a series of bills that could define the regulatory framework for the industry. In other dealings on Friday, benchmark U.S. crude added 44 cents to $67.01 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, advanced 41 cents to $69.05 per barrel. The dollar was trading at 146.95 Japanese yen, up from 146.20 yen. The euro slid to $1,1682 from $1.1704.