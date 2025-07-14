Asian shares are mixed after S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite pull back from their all-time highs

BANGKOK — Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite edged away from the records they set last week.
An announcement over the weekend by U.S. President Donald Trump that he plans 30% tariffs on goods from Mexico and the European Union had scant immediate impact, as analysts said they expected progress toward trade deals before an Aug. 1 deadline.
Trump detailed the planned tariffs Saturday in letters posted to his social media account.
The Mexican peso weakened slightly against the dollar, trading at 18.6 pesos to the dollar.
Chinese shares advanced after the government reported that exports rose last month as a truce in a tariffs war prompted a surge in orders ahead of an Aug. 12 deadline for reaching a new trade deal with Washington.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.5% to 24,253.18, while the Shanghai Composite index also was up 0.5%, at 3,526.75.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.3% to 39,459.20, while the Kospi in South Korea jumped 0.8% to 3,200.25.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was little changed at 8,577.80.