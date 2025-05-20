Asian shares advance after China cuts interest rates to boost economy

Asian shares rallied Tuesday after China cut key interest rates as part of its effort to fend off malaise worsened by the trade war.
Shares in China's CATL, the world's largest maker of electric batteries, jumped about 13% in its Hong Kong trading debut after it raised about $4.6 billion in the world's largest IPO this year. Its shares traded in Shenzhen, mainland China's smaller share market after Shanghai, edged 0.1% higher after dipping earlier in the day.
Australia's central bank on Tuesday reduced its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage for a second time this year, to 3.85% after inflation fell within a target range.
China's central bank made its first cut to its loan prime rates in seven months in a move welcomed by investors eager for more stimulus as the world's second largest economy feels the pinch of higher tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
The People's Bank of China cut the one-year loan prime rate, the reference rate for pricing all new loans and outstanding floating rate loans, to 3.00% from 3.1%. It cut the 5-year loan prime rate to 3.5% from 3.6%.
With China's chief concern being deflation due to slack demand rather than inflation, economists have been expecting such a move. Data reported Monday showed the economy under pressure from Trump's trade war, with retail sales and factory output slowing and property investment continuing to fall.
Tuesday's cuts probably won't be the last this year, Zichun Huang of Capital Economics said in a report.
''But modest rate cuts alone are unlikely to meaningfully boost loan demand or wider economic activity,'' Huang said.