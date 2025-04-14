Asian markets rally after Wall Street ends higher in the chaotic and historic week

HONG KONG — Asian markets rallied on Monday as tensions over trade eased slightly after U.S. President Donald Trump said electronics such as phones and laptops would not be subject to the same high import duties as some other products.
U.S. futures also advanced after U.S. stocks jumped Friday. However, a weakening in the U.S. dollar and lower oil prices hinted at persisting worries over the direction of Trump's trade war.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.8% to 34,189.37 and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.8% to 2,452.42.
Shares in technology companies surged, with Tokyo Electron up 2% and Advantest, a testing equipment maker, up 5.4%. South Korea's biggest company, Samsung Electronics, gained 1.4%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.4% to 21,419.59, while the Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.9% to 3,266.26 after the government reported that China's exports surged 12.4% in March from a year earlier.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he was exempting smartphones, computers and other electronics from his tariffs after China announced Friday that it was boosting its tariffs on U.S. products to 125% in the latest tit-for-tat increase following Trump's escalations on imports from China.
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Trump's move was ''a small step'' toward fixing its wrongful action of what Trump calls reciprocal tariffs. It urged him to completely cancel them.
Rising tensions between the world's two largest economies could cause widespread damage and a possible global recession, even after Trump recently announced a 90-day pause on some of his tariffs for other countries, except for China.