Asian markets are mostly higher as Wall Street is stuck in trade war doldrums

BANGKOK — Asian shares are mostly higher in thin Good Friday trading after a bumpy ride on Wall Street, where the Dow industrials lost 1.3% as UnitedHealth lost more than a fifth of its value due to a weaker-than-expected profit report.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.6% to 34,583.29, while the Kospi in South Korea rose 0.3% to 2,478.39.
Taiwan's Taiex jumped 0.8% and regional tech companies advanced after global heavyweight Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a profit for the latest quarter that matched analysts' expectations. Perhaps more importantly, it also said it hasn't seen a drop-off in activity from its customers because of President Donald Trump's trade war, as some other companies have suggested.
Still, the company known as TSMC was cautious. ''While we have not seen any changes in our customers' behavior so far, uncertainties and risks from the potential impact from tariff policies exist,'' Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang said. TSMC's stock that trades in the United States added 0.1% on Thursday.
The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.3% to 3,272.09.
Many other markets were closed Friday for holidays ahead of Easter.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 edged up by just 0.1% to 5,282.70, even though three of every four stocks climbed in the index.
The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1% to 16,286.45 in a mostly steadier performance following its sell-off the day before.