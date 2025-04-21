Asian markets are mixed as US tech companies are due to release earnings

Asian shares were mixed on Monday following the Easter weekend holiday, with some markets still closed.
U.S. futures were lower as U.S. tech companies prepared to release their earnings after the recent spate of market turmoil brought on by President Donald Trump's trade war.
‘'One thing that's absolutely clear — and no longer debatable — is that the reputational hit to the U.S. brand is real, and it's not fading quietly into the next news cycle," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.
Unconfirmed reports said China has stopped its imports of some U.S. farm products and liquefied natural gas to avoid paying steep tariffs it imposed in retaliation for Trump's tariffs of up to 145% on imports of Chinese products.
U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war remains a source of deep uncertainty. Economists worry his use of sharp tariff hikes could cause a recession if fully implemented and left in place for a while.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 1% to 34,368.42 in the absence of signs of significant progress toward a trade deal with Trump. Japanese automakers, in particular, are facing 25% tariffs on exports to the U.S. of autos and auto parts.
The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3% to 3,244.44, while the Kospi in South Korea was nearly unchanged at 2,484.23.
Taiwan's Taiex lost 1.2%.