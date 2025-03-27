Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are still targets of hatred 5 years after pandemic surge

Up until 2020, Anna Wong had gone her entire adulthood in Los Angeles without ever facing blatantly racist abuse for being Asian. After COVID-19 hit, she was accosted twice in six months.
The first time, she was browsing an aisle in Bed Bath & Beyond when a white, 30-something woman suddenly yelled: ‘’Six feet away from me, you Chinese witch!‘’ A shaken Wong left the store, the woman still yelling after her. The second time, Wong was walking her dog when a passenger in a car — a young Hispanic man — screamed at her ‘’Thanks for ruining the world," followed by an ethnic slur.
‘‘The first, second year of the pandemic, I do distinctly remember thinking ... I was very nervous to go out," said Wong, who did not report the incidents to police. “Am I going to draw attention to the fact that I’m Asian?‘’
It seemed unfathomable she was facing such anti-Asian vitriol nearly a century after her aunt, pioneering movie star Anna May Wong, dealt with constant racial discrimination.
It was five years ago this month that pandemic-fueled abuse of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders became so frequent — reports spiked 35% from March 2020 to the end of 2021 — that a reporting center was formed. Stop AAPI Hate legitimized fears of a concurrent pandemic of xenophobia. The group’s data prompted national legislative action, including the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, and galvanized advocacy among young people within the Asian American community.
New concerns five years on
Five years later, Stop AAPI Hate is receiving fewer incident reports yearly but they’re still happening by the hundreds and are likely an undercount. Now, those still fighting anti-Asian hate are worried it will only intensify in a political climate of immigration crackdowns, English-only mandates and bans on DEI initiatives.
During President Donald Trump’s first term, many partially blamed him for framing COVID-19 with racist language. Trump said his remarks were ‘’not racist at all." Now, there is concern not just about hate but erasure of Asian American and Pacific Islander history and culture. For example, this month the Pentagon mistakenly took down web pages honoring Japanese American servicemen.