Asian American, Pacific Islander comics are the main event in an LA comedy and cuisine festival

With the Belly Laughs Festival, an ambitious Asian American and Pacific Islander-centered comedy festival, the food is as important as the talent line-up. Every detail is intended to send a message of unabashed cultural pride.
''It's like we grew up kind of shying away and hiding our Asian-ness,'' said Viv Wang, a volunteer festival producer with Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment, or CAPE, who helped conceive the idea for the event. ''It just made a lot of sense to have comedy and food — these two ways that people can connect and just celebrate being Asian and having a place to feel cool to be Asian.''
For one weekend, Belly Laughs is mounting an unprecedented gathering of 30 AAPI stand-up comics — from headliners to newer scene-stealers — in downtown Los Angeles. There will also be 20 food and beverage vendors set up in the spirit of a Taiwanese night market. The L.A. Live entertainment complex will be a playground where ticketholders can watch marquee names like Kumail Nanjiani and Margaret Cho, while simultaneously enjoying anything from biriyani to boba.
With federal immigration crackdowns nationwide, the participating comedians — most hailing from immigrant families — are being thoughtful about striking the right balance of politics and humor.
Festival to whet appetites for the funny and food
Organizers, including Nederlander Concerts and Gold House, are aiming to draw between 6,000 to 8,000 people over the two-day tentpole event. Tickets are still available. Comedians will be split between two stages. The entertainers lending their star power include several comics-turned-actors like Hasan Minhaj, Bobby Lee, Joel Kim Booster and Sherry Cola. A majority of the talent also identifies as LGBTQ+. It's an impressive statement in an industry that has historically tried to put Asian comedians in boxes and often relegated them to ''ethnic nights'' like ''Wonton Wednesdays'' or ''Asian Invasion."
Asif Ali, one of the stars of the new Hulu series ''Deli Boys,'' has never taken part in any AAPI-focused event save an occasional comedy club night or as part of a mainstream festival. But Asian American comics were never the main event for an audience of thousands. So there was no hesitation on Ali's part to join in the festival.
''Just to be a part of something like this was so cool,'' said Ali, who performs Sunday. ''To have it be of this scope and in LA and have it tied in with food — which I think is such a slam dunk — is great.''