Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month has only grown in 5 decades

It has been almost 50 years since the U.S. government established that Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders and their accomplishments should be recognized annually across the nation.
What started as just one week in May has evolved over the decades into a monthlong tribute of events in cities big and small. The nature of celebrations also evolved. Asian American and Pacific Islander or Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is not just about showcasing festive fare like food and fashion, but hard subjects like grief and social justice. The rise of anti-Asian hate during the pandemic only heightened that effort.
''I think the visibility and the level that the increased participation of organizations in Asian Pacific Heritage Month activities is also an indication of the increasing voice of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in civic life more generally,'' said Karen Umemoto, director of the UCLA Asian American Studies Center. ''And also an indication of the spaces that we've come to collectively enter to be able to create those.''
Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrations are not relegated just to ethnic enclaves or culturally-specific venues. Across the U.S., events are planned at public libraries, parks and museums either highlighting a specific Asian culture or a myriad of them.
This year, the occasion is happening as President Donald Trump has curtailed diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in federal government. The president's anti-DEI executive orders appear to have prompted the mistaken removal of Defense Department website content honoring Japanese American service members (it was later restored). In February, during Black History Month, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that his department would no longer participate in "identity-based observances.''
The White House did, however, host a well-attended Black History Month celebration that Trump attended alongside golf legend Tiger Woods. The White House did not immediately respond to questions about plans for an AAPI Heritage Month celebration.
How did AAPI Heritage Month start?
Many credit the observance's origin to Jeanie Jew, a co-founder of the Congressional Asian-Pacific staff Caucus. In 1977, the Chinese American shared a moving story with New York Republican Rep. Frank Horton about how her grandfather had helped build the transcontinental railroad in the 1800s and then was killed amid anti-Asian unrest.